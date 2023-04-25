Jim McMahon has hit out at the environment secretary for travelling to far-flung places rather than addressing issues at home.

Labour tabled an Opposition day motion in the House of Commons for a debate on the Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill, introduced by the shadow environment secretary.

The private members’ Bill seeks to impose legally-binding reduction targets and automatic fines for companies found to be dumping waste in rivers and the sea.

Labour said the debate and vote on Tuesday would give Tory MPs an opportunity to support draft legislation that will put an end to sewage dumping “once and for all”.

The debate got off to a fiery start, with McMahon citing Therese Coffey’s jet-setting record.

Watch the clip in full below:

