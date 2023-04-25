Tory MPs have been told they face “judgment day” as Labour plans to force a binding vote on draft legislation aimed at bringing an end to sewage dumping.

The party said it will table an Opposition day motion in the House of Commons for a debate on the Water Quality (Sewage Discharge) Bill, introduced by shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon.

The private members’ Bill seeks to impose legally-binding reduction targets and automatic fines for companies found to be dumping waste in rivers and the sea.

Labour said the debate and vote on Tuesday would give Tory MPs an opportunity to support draft legislation that will put an end to sewage dumping “once and for all”.

I’ve submitted a motion in Parliament that would allow @UKLabour to take control of proceedings & enshrine in law a requirement to end the Tory #SewageScandal at no cost to households.



If Tory MPs fail to support this, they will be voting again to continue dumping sewage 💩⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Zh0as1DSHO — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) April 24, 2023

Mr McMahon said: “It is clear that we have a Tory government that has run out of ideas, only regurgitating old announcements that do nothing to end sewage dumping. That is why Labour has brought forward legislation to clean up our water system.

“Today, Tory MPs have an opportunity to support Labour’s Water Quality Bill which will put an end to sewage dumping once and for all. Their constituents will be watching to see if they will put the best interests of our country before their party.

“The next Labour government will build a better Britain and end the Tory sewage scandal, delivering mandatory monitoring on all sewage outlets, introducing automatic fines for discharges, setting ambitious targets for stopping systematic sewage dumping and ensuring that water bosses are held to account for negligence.”

The party has said the Bill represents its plan to end sewage dumping by 2030.

