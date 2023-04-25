While 2023 has undoubtedly been a testing year for tech start-ups and scale-ups across the board, Europe’s tech scene has been cushioned somewhat from the devastating blows its U.S. counterparts are experiencing.

In fact, the European tech scene is growing and has established itself as a worthy contender to Silicon Valley thanks to the likes of Skype, Spotify and TransferWise leading the unicorn charge.

This is supported by recent data compiled by Deloitte, which found that the tech industry is an essential economic factor, representing sales of €1.5 trillion, and accounting for more than 8 per cent of European economic output.

On a more granular level, the UK in particular is to thank for much of this growth as it attracted more investment than any other country in Europe, particularly in relation to fintechs.

However, both Switzerland and France saw increases in deal value too—Swiss companies saw €3.8 billion in VC funding in 2022, while French counterparts saw an 18.4 per cent increase.

Ones to watch

Now home to more than 150 unicorns, in 2022, 47 companies achieved unicorn status in Europe––aka a company that has reached a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.

Approximately a third of these (14) were fintechs including 5ire, Accelerant, Dune Analytics, Paddle, PayFit, Satispay, Scalapay, Payhawk, Spendesk, TransferMate, Qonto, Taxfix and Wayflyer.

Enterprise software bagged the second spot with six unicorns including Staffbase, Relex Solutions, Insider, EcoVadis, Stability.ai and SonarSource.

Security and energy companies produced four unicorns a piece–energy unicorns included Climeworks, NW Storm, Polarium and Newcleo, while Copper, Verrif, Nord Security and Phenna made up the security cohort.

And while scale-up activity across the bloc has slowed down this year so far, it has by no means stalled and several companies look set to achieve unicorn status in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, predicted “soonicorns” include a smattering of fintechs including Croatia’s Oradian, and Finland’s October.

