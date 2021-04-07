Jeremy Corbyn will be warmly welcomed on Merseyside if he makes the journey up – with locals offering him ‘scran and a place to kip’ after he expressed interest in visiting one of the city’s famous parks.

The former Labour leader, who has been a long-time favourite in Liverpool, got his supporters excited after responding to a tweet from the Walton Constituency Labour Party which included a picture of Walton Hall Park, which the account said was ‘looking glorious in the sun.’

Responding, Mr Corbyn said: “What a beautiful park! When can I come?!”

What a beautiful park! When can I come?! — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 6, 2021

His response has already garnered hundreds of responses and retweets, with offers of cups of tea, food and a place to stay if he journeys up.

One local supporter said: “Come to my mum’s in Walton, five mins away from the park – we will make you a cup of tea.”

Another said: “Anytime mate. Can always kip at ours if you need a place to stay.”

While Tom Clegg said: “Anytime you want Lad. Me Ma will set an extra place at the table for you if you want.”

It’s not the first time Corbyn has been warmly welcomed among Scousers.

In 2019, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur, fans in Madrid renamed Margaret Thatcher Square to Jeremy Corbyn Square in honour of the popular politician.

Liverpool fans have renamed Margaret Thatcher Square in Madrid to Jeremy Corbyn Square. pic.twitter.com/4my8WdbJ9e — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 31, 2019

Earlier that year the same fans could be heard bellowing out “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” in Salzburg in a European away game.

A video from BT’s coverage of the game, which goes out to millions of people, went viral on social media at the time.

