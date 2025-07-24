Jeremy Corbyn is now more popular than Keir Starmer, a major poll has revealed.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir Starmer’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

The survey, conducted between July 11 and July 14 and involving 1,144 participants, found that only 21% of people view Sir Keir positively, while 55% expressed a negative opinion of the Prime Minister, as per The Telegraph.

In comparison, Jeremy Corbyn received a slightly higher favourability rating, with 22% holding a positive view and 54% seeing him unfavourably.

Almost half of those surveyed (49%) believe Sir Keir has made Britain worse, and 64% think the country is on the wrong track.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.

“Keir Starmer’s personal poll ratings have fallen in that time and are now similar to former leader Jeremy Corbyn.”

It comes as the former Labour leader formally announced his new socialist party, promising that “real change is coming” with new policies.

In a joint statement with Zarah Sultana, the Independent MP has today given the strongest indication yet of what his new party will offer.

He has vowed to bring “communities, trade unions and social movements” together to “fix the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power”.

The Islington North MP also promised to call out the “government’s complicity in crimes against humanity”, focusing on the conflict in the Middle East.

It was thought the name would be “Your Party”; however, a source close to the party said the name will be decided by a vote at a later date.