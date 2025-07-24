A Reform MP has come under fire after saying female police officers should be partnered with “great big, strapping male” colleagues while on patrol. The Police Federation have said the comments are “offensive and insulting.”

Sarah Pochin, who represents Runcorn and Helsby, made the comments during an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live where she argued female officers should be assigned to “more sensitive situations” such as cases involving children or domestic violence.

Pochin also said female officers working in pairs “looked vulnerable”.

Jamie Thompson, the chair of the Cheshire Police Federation, slammed her comments, calling the idea that women in policing are “only suited to one type of job” both “ludicrous” and “so out of touch with modern-day policing”.

In his response, Thompson said police work requires a broad range of people from different backgrounds and that Pochin’s views do not reflect the reality of the profession.

“Policing is a diverse occupation that benefits from having all sorts of people from across society,” he said. “I would invite Sarah Pochin to come and spend some time with my colleagues on the beat, and see what we actually get up to on a day-to-day basis.

“I think she would be surprised how much all our colleagues, regardless of their gender, get involved in every single day.”

He also highlighted recent acts of bravery, adding: “Just a few months ago, we were celebrating the most courageous Cheshire Police officers at our Bravery Awards. We heard about both male and female officers who had saved lives while out on the beat.

“This happens up and down the country every single minute of every single day.”

Sarah Pochin: “I never feel comfortable actually seeing two female police officers together. I’d much rather see a great big strapping male police officer with a female. I think they look vulnerable. I think that we do need to be aware of our police being able to protect us – that’s what they’re there for.”