Robert Jenrick has announced how he would kick start his mammoth effort to turn the Conservative Party’s fortunes around – and it’s really rather terrifying.

The MP for Newark is up against Kemi Badenoch as the battle to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition draws to a close.

A successor will be announced on Saturday 2nd November 2024, with Badenoch currently the favourite with the bookies.

Jenrick has advocated leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and cutting the foreign aid budget among his key policy platforms.

Nicknamed “Robert Generic” when first elected to the Commons in 2014 for his apparently moderate politics, Jenrick has gradually moved to the right of the Tory Party and hopes to win back votes lost to Reform UK in the July general election.

Taking to social media this week, he announced that one of his first acts as leader would be to appoint Jacob Rees-Mogg as Chairman of the Conservative Party so they can “truly reform and democratise” the party.

Just whatever you do, don’t call him chairperson if he gets appointed!

