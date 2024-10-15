Nearly 38,000 UK jobs are set to be created across the UK after a total of £63 billion of investment was announced around Monday’s International Investment Summit.

The record-breaking total figure more than doubles the £29.5 billion committed at last year’s Global Investment Summit and spans partnerships across the infrastructure and tech sectors, including over a billion pounds in new investments announced today by DP World, Associated British Ports (ABP) and Imperial College London.

Number 10 said that through “serious, stable governance”, the UK is attracting tens of billions of pounds of new investment which is crucial to the government’s driving mission of delivering economic growth.

Among those committing to investing in the UK are the Manchester Airport Group, which will invest £1.1 billion in expanding London Stansted Airport, as well as £6.3 billion in UK data centres from four major tech firms.

ABP, the UK’s largest port operator, has committed over £200 million to a joint investment with ferry company Stena Line in a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham, while P&O owner DP World announced a £1 billion investment in the UK.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“Global investors should be in no doubt that under this new government Britain is truly the best place to do business. The record-breaking investment total secured at today’s Summit marks a major vote of confidence in the UK and our stability dividend across industry and innovation. “We’re determined to deliver economic growth in every part of the UK and these investments, together with our forthcoming Industrial Strategy, will give global businesses the certainty they need as we lead the charge for the innovation and jobs of the future.”

