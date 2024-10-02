Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg spent part of his address to delegates at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham yelling at chairs as he tried to make a point about the “lefty use of language”.

Once a parliamentary poster boy for Brexit and rewriter of the House of Commons style guide, Rees-Mogg’s name now sits with big name Conservatives who lost their seats in the election on 4th July.

The veteran Tory MP failed in his bid to become the MP for the newly-formed Somerset North East and Hanham, which was won by Labour’s Dan Norris, who hailed “we’ve got Mogg-xit done” upon victory.

He is now dedicating his time to GB News as well as filming a new fly-on-the-wall documentary – called Meet The Rees Moggs – which promises to “lift the lid on the man behind the public image”.

The five hour-long episodes will be shown on Discovery+ and follows him through the run-up to the general election and its aftermath.

His wife, Helena de Chair, three of their children and the family’s nanny, Veronica Cook, will also feature on the new show.

And speaking of chairs, he appears to have a bee in his bonnet about the modern use of ‘chairperson’, which has come to replace chairman or chairwoman in popular parlance.

Here’s his 1-minute rant on the matter:

Related: Farage’s GMB interview sparks controversy