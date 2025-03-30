Now here’s a story that will truly warm the cockles. The Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, saw her trip to Greenland cut comically short this week – even after her husband, Vice President JD Vance, decided to come along for the ride.

Greenland and the US: What is it all about?

It was initially planned that the pair would attend a dog-sledding race and meet locals on the Arctic island. However, due to the rising hostilities the Trump Administration is showing towards Greenland, almost all scheduled events were cancelled.

The trip was a PR disaster for the Vances. The VP gave a speech at a US military base, where he again used inflammatory rhetoric to express Trump’s desire to claim Greenland as an American territory. Protests and demonstrations took place in several locations.

After making very little diplomatic progress, both JD Vance and Usha Vance then headed back to the US, staying for a matter of hours. The visit caused another almighty stir – and it is becoming evidently clear just how unpopular this whole campaign is.

The Vances rejected by the public

Perhaps the biggest failure of this contracted trip lies on the organisational side of things. Not only did a local tourist group back-out of hosting the Vances at the last minute, but attempts to find anyone to host them – literally anyone at all – also fell short.

As per Danish media, US representatives were reduced to a door-knocking campaign, asking local residents if they’d step up and welcome the delegation to their homes. According to TV 2’s correspondent in Nuuk, Jesper Steinmetz, it was a busted flush:

“American representatives have been going around knocking on one door after another in recent days to ask if they would like to have a visit from the vice president’s wife. Everywhere the answer was the same: “No, otherwise thank you.” | Jesper Steinmetz