Well, this would make for an interesting choice. It’s understood that Idris Elba, the Hollywood actor turned knife-crime campaigner, is top of Labour’s list to replace Sadiq Khan as the London Mayor at the end of his term in office.

Idris Elba: The next Mayor of London?

The 52-year-old was previously tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. However, he may be swapping the tuxedo for a more traditional shirt and tie by 2028. According to The Sun, there is growing momentum within the Labour party to back Elba.

Internal candidates for the gig include Dawn Butler, Stella Creasy, and Darren Lammy. But, in quotes shared with the publication, some Labour sources would prefer to back an outsider with a high public profile – a description Idris Elba matches perfectly.

The leading man of Luther has stepped away from the silver screen to help tackle the growing knife-crime epidemic. Mr. Elba has been instrumental in leading community projects, and is also campaigning for blunt the tips of all knives on sale in the UK.

Sadiq Khan tipped to step down in 2028

Khan retained his status as the Mayor of London in the 2024 Elections, comfortably beating Conservative challenger Susan Hall. However, the incumbent has been criticised for allegedly ‘failing to take control’ of crime within the capital.

Despite vocal opposition to his tenure, Sadiq Khan has won the Mayoral Election three times, and retains support among his Labour colleagues. However, he is expected to step down rather than running again – opening the door for a potential replacement.

Idris Elba has also been engaged with Keir Starmer, working with the Prime Minister on several anti-knife crime incentives. Should he get the nod, it would cap an incredible rise to the political stratosphere for Elba – but at this point, no concrete offer has been made.