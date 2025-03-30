Job’s a good ‘un! Political activists Led By Donkeys have again skewered Nigel Farage and the Reform Party, following their latest stunt this week. The big screens at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham fell under their control – and displayed a few home truths.

ALSO READ: Led By Donkeys stage giant anti-Musk protest that ‘can be seen from space’

Nigel Farage hammered in latest Led By Donkeys campaign

The group have been on Mr. Farage’s case for the last few years. They have often been on hand to pull up some of the more unflattering facets of his political image, and recently put-up a billboard in Clacton detailing his ‘extra-curricular earnings’.

It’s not just his alleged no-shows in the constituency that has put him under the microscope. Led By Donkeys aren’t shy to mention his previous comments about Vladimir Putin – someone who Nigel Farage once said was the world leader ‘he most admired’.

His support for Liz Truss and the disastrous mini-budget of 2022 also got a mention on the big screen. Additionally, a savvy pun directed attendees at the Reform Rally to the entrance ‘towards the far-right’. The simple ones are the best…

We took over the giant screen at Farage’s big rally in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/wLdXOH5d9r — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) March 28, 2025

Reform rally: Crowd numbers, protests, and Nigel Farage on a JCB…

The rally itself was certainly performative, if nothing else. Though it drew thousands of attendees, the promises made by Nigel Farage about crowd size – insisting it would be the ‘biggest rally in modern political history – appeared to fall short.

Chants of ‘Rupert’ were also quickly snuffed-out by security teams, highlighting how strong support is for Reform’s suspended MP. Rupert Lowe, of course, lost whip earlier this month due to accusations of ‘bullying and intimidatory behaviour’.

Reform continue to poll between 20% – 25% in various surveys, which is pretty much neck-and-neck with both the Labour government and the Tory opposition. That number, it seems, doesn’t translate to selling-out arenas just yet.