JD Vance has suggested the US could “take more territorial interest” in Greenland, fuelling fears that the Trump administration could try and invade the territory.

Ever since he was inaugurated as president earlier this year, Donald Trump has openly suggested the US should take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Trump argues that the resource-rich territory is vital for the US’s national security.

Now, his vice-president Vance has hit out at the Danes and implied that America could invade Greenland because Trump “doesn’t care what Europe scream at us.”

Speaking to Fox News, Vance said Denmark was “not doing its job” in controlling Greenland and was “not being a good ally.”

He continued: “You have to ask yourself ‘how are we going to solve that problem to solve our national security?’ If that means we take more territorial interest in Greenland, that is what Mr Trump is going to do, because he doesn’t care about what the European Union scream at us, he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first.”

Reacting on social media, some labelled Vance’s comments as “absolutely deranged,” and believed he was suggesting a US invasion of the territory was on the cards.

Following elections in Greenland earlier this month, all of the territory’s political parties united to reject Trump’s advances. The parties all put their names to a joint statement which labelled his calls for a “takeover” of Greenland as “unacceptable.”

