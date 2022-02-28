An ITV journalist has been hailed for her “amazing emphasis and questioning” in an interview with Liz Truss.

The foreign secretary has come under fire on Monday, after the Kremlin said her “unacceptable” remarks had pushed Vladimir Putin to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia.

“We believe that such statements are absolutely unacceptable. I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister.”

Truss had told Sky News on Sunday that, if Putin was not halted in Ukraine, there could be “conflict” between Moscow and Nato.

“This long-running conflict is about freedom and democracy in Europe,” she said. “If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat: the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato. We do not want to go there.”

And, with the UK under fire for its lukewarm embrace of Ukrainian refugees, Truss claimed on Monday that the UK is doing “all we can” to help those fleeing Russian troops.

But that prompted ITV presenter Charlene White to quiz the foreign secretary on just how open the government’s arms are to those seeking refuge in Britain.

She said: “So, are we opening our doors in that case, or are we just expecting other countries to do that?”

Truss responded: “Well, the prime minister has always been clear that there will always be a home in Britain for refugees,” Truss replied. “We are very concerned about what’s happening on the ground and we’re urgently looking at what more the United Kingdom can do.”

But White hit back: “It will be interesting to see how long that takes, Liz Truss. Because currently, we have children lying on floors in train stations who could really be doing with knowing where they will be sleeping in the next couple of nights.”

Home Secretary @trussliz says the UK is doing 'all we can' to support Ukrainian refugees. The government has been criticised for not going far enough in simplifying visa controls https://t.co/OtKaNJEGjv pic.twitter.com/rYj5yfuVLh — ITV News (@itvnews) February 27, 2022

Viewers subsequently flocked to social media to praise White for asking the questions that “need to be asked”, while others said they were “filled with love and admiration” for the ITV anchor’s no-nonsense approach.



Here are some of the most effusive reactions.

This whole interview with Liz Truss was something I was so proud of, but this last bit here….I need all journalists to start getting on to these politicians and asking them the questions that need to be asked! @CharleneWhite proud of you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rgA9cRftAs — Carina White✊🏾🇯🇲 (@_CarinaWh) February 28, 2022

Wow, wow & more wow! This gave me that knot in my stomach from working in news, those (many) times you want to call something out, or rewrite the script, but you’re too scared… but @CharleneWhite did 🙌🏾🙌🏾 As well as that knot, I’ve got a heart full of love & admiration — Veronica Gordon 🇯🇲🇹🇹🇬🇧 (@Veronica_Soton) February 28, 2022

Yes! I literally shouted “go on Charlene!!” At the TV when she said this. Just brilliant — Amy Elizabeth (@Aimes_c) February 28, 2022

I am here for this type of journalism!! Bravo @CharleneWhite https://t.co/juvKmbHJBd — Tru Powell (@Tru_Powell) February 28, 2022

