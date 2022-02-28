An ITV journalist has been hailed for her “amazing emphasis and questioning” in an interview with Liz Truss.
The foreign secretary has come under fire on Monday, after the Kremlin said her “unacceptable” remarks had pushed Vladimir Putin to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.
Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “Statements were made by various representatives at various levels on possible altercations or even collisions and clashes between Nato and Russia.
“We believe that such statements are absolutely unacceptable. I would not call the authors of these statements by name, although it was the British foreign minister.”
Truss had told Sky News on Sunday that, if Putin was not halted in Ukraine, there could be “conflict” between Moscow and Nato.
“This long-running conflict is about freedom and democracy in Europe,” she said. “If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat: the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato. We do not want to go there.”
And, with the UK under fire for its lukewarm embrace of Ukrainian refugees, Truss claimed on Monday that the UK is doing “all we can” to help those fleeing Russian troops.
But that prompted ITV presenter Charlene White to quiz the foreign secretary on just how open the government’s arms are to those seeking refuge in Britain.
She said: “So, are we opening our doors in that case, or are we just expecting other countries to do that?”
Truss responded: “Well, the prime minister has always been clear that there will always be a home in Britain for refugees,” Truss replied. “We are very concerned about what’s happening on the ground and we’re urgently looking at what more the United Kingdom can do.”
But White hit back: “It will be interesting to see how long that takes, Liz Truss. Because currently, we have children lying on floors in train stations who could really be doing with knowing where they will be sleeping in the next couple of nights.”
Viewers subsequently flocked to social media to praise White for asking the questions that “need to be asked”, while others said they were “filled with love and admiration” for the ITV anchor’s no-nonsense approach.
Here are some of the most effusive reactions.
Related: ‘Atlas of human suffering’: UN report warns of ‘devastating’ climate impacts