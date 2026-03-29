A long-standing candidate who represented Reform at the last General Election in 2024 is now walking away from the party, claiming that the leadership has ‘betrayed the vision’ of the members who helped to form the organisation.

ALSO READ: First poll since Jenrick’s defection released – and it’s BAD news for Reform

Patrick Benham-Crosswell posted an explosive statement on his social media channels this weekend, ripping into Reform and bemoaning a selection process which ‘takes its unpaid volunteers for granted’. He ran as an MP in Swansea two years ago, coming second with 17.5% of the vote.

However, Mr. Benham-Crosswell finds himself much lower down the candidate selection list ahead of the Senedd Elections in May, listed behind what he believes to be ‘three novices’, and even a former Conservative party member – something which really doesn’t sit well with the representative.

‘They have sunk deeper into the sewer’

The jaded candidate says there are now ‘too many Tories’ within the party, claiming that the ‘Reform vote will suffer’ as a result. He also accused the right-leaning party of ‘sinking deeper into the sewer’, and questioned the honesty and integrity of senior leadership.

“Reform is no longer open nor honest. Although I am resigning, in truth, Reform has left me. Politics is a dirty game, but Reform has sunk deep into the sewer when it should have been a beacon of decency. The party has betrayed its early members’ vision.”

“Across Wales the candidate appointment does not reflect how people performed in the selection process; I know because I was there. In many constituencies those at the top of the list are not the best. Far too many are Tories – and the Reform vote will suffer.” | Patrick Benham-Crosswell

Which Tories have defected to Reform so far?

The likes of Lee Anderson, Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick, Nadhim Zahawi, Andrew Rosindell, Jonathan Gullis, and Danny Kruger are among some of the most high-profile figures who have swapped the blue rosettes for turqoise ones over the past few years.

A glut of defections took place within the last 12 months, coinciding with a slump in the polls for Reform. Though they remain on top of most opinion surveys, the widespread adoption of ‘lapsed Tories’ remains a contentious issue – and risks alienating both voters and candidates further.