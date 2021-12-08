Gary Neville has perfectly encapsulated the public’s anger at last year’s Downing Street Christmas party bash.

The former Manchester United and England defender took to social media to post a video on recent revelations that Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughed about the party during a mock press conference.

He said: “It’s not even about a party or a social gathering on December 18 last year or a secret Santa and cheese and wine, it’s about actually having a guy at the top of our country who believes he can just take us all for a ride and laugh at us.

“He does it time after time after time, this can not be let go.

“Now is the time to get this guy out of No 10 and start to bring some standard back into politics in this country.”

‘They’re laughing at us’

Last night ITV struck a similar tone.

Anchor Tom Bradby launched a withering broadside against Johnson at the start of the 10pm news broadcast.

“They literally look as if they are laughing at us: you, me, all of us,” he said. “Remember last Christmas? London was in Tier 3… Christmas all but cancelled.”

Bradby added: “One thing is for sure. Not many people are going to be laughing tonight.”

Watch his stinging intervention here.

