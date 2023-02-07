Rishi Sunak has carried out a sweeping shake-up of Whitehall with the creation of four new Government departments aimed at boosting economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

The Prime Minister replaced sacked Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi with Greg Hands, who had been trade minister.

But the main element of the reshuffle saw the business, trade and culture departments restructured into four different ministries.

🆕 With the approval of His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister has announced the creation of four new departments.



These departments will ensure the right skills and teams are delivering for the British people. — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 7, 2023

Grant Shapps, who had been business secretary, will now be the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Kemi Badenoch, who was international trade secretary, will now lead the joint Department for Business and Trade.

Lucy Frazer joins the Cabinet as Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Michelle Donelan moves from culture to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

