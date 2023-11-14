Iain Duncan Smith faced some potentially awkward questions as he did the morning media rounds on the back of Rishi Sunak’s controversial reshuffle.

The prime minister will assemble his new-look Cabinet featuring Lord Cameron for their first meeting today after the sacking of Suella Braverman.

In a major gamble to revive his electoral fortunes, Sunak gave the former leader a peerage to bring him back from the political wilderness and promoted loyalists to the top team.

Lord Cameron will be back around the Cabinet table on Tuesday for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Reacting to the news on GB News, Duncan Smith was asked whether he was offended by the fact that he “wasn’t good enough” to take the position, nor were any of his colleagues.

He brought up Cameron’s controversial links to China in response, with his last lobbying job raising a few eyebrows.

Watch the clip in full below:

‘That’s a conflict! I want to know how that is to be settled.’



Sir Iain Duncan Smith questions David Cameron’s appointment as Foreign Secretary, claiming his relationship with China is a conflict of interest.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/vgGV8NuJok — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 13, 2023

