Andrea Jenkyns has become the first Tory MP to publically submit a letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak.

Calling the PM “machiavellian” in getting rid of Boris, she echoed the thoughts of the nation by declaring “enough is enough”.

In her letter to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, she said: “If it wasn’t bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go.”

Jenkyns said that forcing Boris Johnson out of No 10 was “unforgivable enough”.

She went on: “But then to purge the centre-right from his cabinet and then sack Suella who was the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety.”

With the Tory Party divided, Jenkyns could be the first of many to hand in letters of no confidence, giving Sunak a headache ahead of the next election.

Read the full letter below:

Enough is enough, I have submitted my vote of no confidence letter to the Chairman of the 1922. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go and replace him with a 'real' Conservative party leader. pic.twitter.com/yJmGc14d75 — Andrea Jenkyns MP 🇬🇧 (@andreajenkyns) November 13, 2023

“Dear Sir Graham,

Enough is enough. If it wasn’t bad enough that we have a party leader that the party members rejected, the polls demonstrate that the public reject him, and I am in full agreement. It is time for Rishi Sunak to go.

Rishi’s Machiavellian involvement in getting rid of our democratically elected leader Boris Johnson, who bravely fought for Brexit when parliament was in deadlock. Yes Boris, the man who won the Conservative Party a massive majority, was unforgivable enough. But then to purge the centre-right from his cabinet and then sack Suella who was the only person in the cabinet with the balls to speak the truth of the appalling state of our streets and a two-tier policing system that leaves Jewish community in fear for their lives and safety.

And the King’s Speech; we should have had a barnstorming speech that would have strongly set out our stall ready for the General Election that defines our true Conservative values. To be 20 points plus behind in the polls and by-election defeat after defeat. How long are MPs going to sit on their hands and let he and his out-of- touch advisors damage our party irrevocably?

I therefore submit this letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak as our Conservative Party leader.

I do this to stand up and fight for true Conservatism, we must be a party that delivers low taxes, be trusted on the economy and turbo charge our skills to power our economy. We must be strong on law and order, take control of our borders, be energy independent as a nation and stand up for our freedom of speech. I hope other Conservative MPs follow suit, this is our last chance, to stop Starmer, the man who tried to put Jeremy Corbyn into Number Ten, we need to stop his socialist cabal, who will change the face of Britain beyond recognition“.

Related: Constitutional Peasants: You don’t vote for foreign secretaries!