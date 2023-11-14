Danny Dyer’s famous foul-mouthed assessment of David Cameron has been doing the rounds on social media after the ex-PM was appointed back into a senior government role.

Rishi Sunak will assemble his new-look Cabinet today featuring the new Lord Cameron after the sacking of Suella Braverman in a dramatic reshuffle that triggered anger on the Tory right.

In a major gamble to revive his electoral fortunes, the Prime Minister gave the former leader a peerage to bring him back from the political wilderness and promoted loyalists to the top team.

Lord Cameron will be back around the Cabinet table on Tuesday for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Reminders of when Danny Dyer lost his temper on Good Evening Britain have been doing the rounds in the wake of Cameron’s appointment.

The actor dubbed the former PM a “tw*t” and also tore into Nigel Farage for “tapping into something”.

“He tapped into what he felt maybe they wanted to say and twisted it. He got a bit of a following, so Cameron decided to call a referendum just to get him.

“Well, f*ck you, Cameron you posh tw*t. Sorry. It backfired on him didn’t it? And what does he do? He f*cks off. He doesn’t like the way it went and he f*cks off.

“Look where we are now. If our leader is willing to say ‘oh, I can’t be bothered’, where is our structure? Where is the foundation?”

Danny Dyer said all I have to say about David Cameron. pic.twitter.com/rh7fUPVMW5 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 13, 2023

