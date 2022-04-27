Kit Malthouse responded to a debate on the noise level of protests by staging a noisy protest of his own – from the front bench.

The minister of state for crime and policing voiced his frustration at what he called ‘misinformation’ surrounding the debate.

He assured the House that the protest’s content is ‘irrelevant’ and that it would be a law that protects people living and working in the area.

Shadow minister Sarah Jones sarcastically told the House that she was “sorry the minister finds himself bored by the democratic process”, before stating that the government “has got this wrong”.

This led Malthouse to begin protesting loudly from the front bench, leaving Sarah Jones to respond: “I don’t mind how loud and how noisy the minister is, because I don’t want to curtail his right to be as noisy as he likes.”

