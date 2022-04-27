Diane Abbott has savagely hit back at the Mail on Sunday journalist who wrote a misogynistic article about Angela Rayner.

The article claimed that the deputy Labour leader continually crossed and uncrossed her legs in an effort to distract Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, with the journalist comparing Rayner’s alleged actions to Sharon Stone’s infamous Basic Instinct scene.

Politicians across the spectrum have condemned the piece, with Rayner herself saying she was “really let down” by the publication of what she called “vile lies”.

But it was Rayner’s Labour colleague Diane Abbott who had the best response, naming and shaming Mail hack Glen Owen in a savage tweet.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington wrote: “This is Glen Owen the Mail on Sunday journalist who wrote the ridiculously misogynistic story about Angela Rayner and her legs.

“Interesting that he feels entitled to judge female MPs by their looks.”

Abbott’s tweet unsurprisingly sent commentators into meltdown.

