Rachel Johnson challenged Nadine Dorries over accusations that she has a soft spot for her brother live on LBC.

The culture secretary was pictured doting over the PM in the House of Commons and has remained fiercely loyal to her boss over a testing period.

One person said at the time that “I’m not saying there’s something afoot but this is how I looked at my bacon roll this morning” in response to the loved-up glare.

Putting accusations to her on LBC Rachel Johnson, the prime minister’s sister, said: “I suppose I’m the only one who can ask.

“You do look at my brother in a particular way, what do you see in him?”

Watch the clip in full below:

'I don't fancy your brother – not a bit!'



Nadine Dorries tells Rachel Johnson that the 'adoring memes' of her looking at the PM in the House are fake news, adding she looks at Keir Starmer in the same way.@RachelSJohnson | @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/NbZmJUpZkW — LBC (@LBC) June 19, 2022

Related: Starmer rumoured to be ‘succession planning’ after handing back police questionnaire