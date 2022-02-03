A picture of Nadine Dorries doting over the prime minister has been making the rounds on social media as the culture secretary remained fiercely loyal to her boss.

Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure yesterday after three more Tory MPs withdrew their support, starting with senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood who said he had submitted a formal letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Anthony Mangnall, who entered Parliament in 2019, followed by criticising Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths” as he said he had also submitted his demand to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

Then came long-standing MP Sir Gary Streeter, who said he had taken the same step because he “cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice” of the vast majority of the public with the “attitude and activities” of those in Downing Street.

But the Sun newspaper reported that Mr Johnson rejected calls to resign and indicated he would run again at the next general election in 2024, saying in an interview on Wednesday that he is “focussed on the next election”.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who is fiercely loyal to the PM, described the rebel Tories as “selfish”, attempting to dismiss them as “a handful of egos” who “want to make it all about them”.

It follows a series of car crash interviews last week as she tried to defend the indefensible.

The defining mission of the PM & this government is to level up the whole of the UK. On the very day we are setting out steps to make this happen, a handful of egos want to make it all about them. It's selfish, doing Labours work and it’s really not helping their constituents. https://t.co/MbY1q0HHyj — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) February 2, 2022

A new photo of Dorries swooning over her boss in parliament has been making the rounds on social media since.

Here’s what people had to say:

The look that says ‘you and you alone, on the entire planet, think I am cabinet material ….’ https://t.co/pXv2R9nw4g — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 2, 2022

Me watching Tory MPs I’ve never heard of submitting letters of no confidence to the 1922 pic.twitter.com/p7Py8LRmxM — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) February 2, 2022

I’m not saying there’s something afoot but this is how I looked at my bacon roll this morning pic.twitter.com/CIUrdnH22m — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 2, 2022

Find someone who looks at you in the same way as Nadine Dorries looks at a potato sack filled with offal. 💕 pic.twitter.com/AQHd8VzN2e — Miffy🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) February 2, 2022

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nadine Dorries looks at me. pic.twitter.com/YOnioAQtNQ — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 2, 2022

Jesus Nadine Dorries can you try be discreet….

Reminds me of Mike looking at Lisa Faulkner pic.twitter.com/BRPNrA1ajA — Sox the waving cat (@Soxthewavingcat) February 2, 2022

