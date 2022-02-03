A picture of Nadine Dorries doting over the prime minister has been making the rounds on social media as the culture secretary remained fiercely loyal to her boss.
Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure yesterday after three more Tory MPs withdrew their support, starting with senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood who said he had submitted a formal letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.
Anthony Mangnall, who entered Parliament in 2019, followed by criticising Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths” as he said he had also submitted his demand to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.
Then came long-standing MP Sir Gary Streeter, who said he had taken the same step because he “cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice” of the vast majority of the public with the “attitude and activities” of those in Downing Street.
But the Sun newspaper reported that Mr Johnson rejected calls to resign and indicated he would run again at the next general election in 2024, saying in an interview on Wednesday that he is “focussed on the next election”.
Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who is fiercely loyal to the PM, described the rebel Tories as “selfish”, attempting to dismiss them as “a handful of egos” who “want to make it all about them”.
It follows a series of car crash interviews last week as she tried to defend the indefensible.
A new photo of Dorries swooning over her boss in parliament has been making the rounds on social media since.
Here’s what people had to say: