Boris Johnson will reveal if he has been hit with a fine for breaching coronavirus rules, Downing Street said.

There had been concerns that the public would never officially be told if the Prime Minister was issued with a fixed penalty notice for attending a No 10 party, because the identity of people issued with a ticket is not usually disclosed by police.

But Downing Street acknowledged the “significant public interest” in the case of the Prime Minister.

However, will it make any difference?

It comes as another MP has called for him to go.

Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, revealed on Tuesday afternoon he had formally submitted a letter calling for a no confidence vote in the prime minister’s leadership of the party.

He tweeted: “After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.

“It is clear that he has no intention of doing so and I have therefore written to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that I have no confidence in the Prime Minister as Leader of the Conservative Party.

“I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position. Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party.”

Johnson’s spokesperson said: “The prime minister was clear in the House on his position and his message to his fellow MPs.

“You’ve seen the PM seek to address the concerns of MPs in the House for a number of hours yesterday. At the moment he is in the Ukraine focusing on the challenges there.”

