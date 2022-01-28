Scotland Yard has asked for the Whitehall inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by police.

The Metropolitan Police insisted officers had not asked for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report to be delayed or placed any further restrictions on other events.

But the force said it remained in contact with the Cabinet Office team to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Boris Johnson continues to anxiously await Ms Gray’s report, which has the potential to trigger a vote of no confidence in his leadership by Tory MPs angered over alleged breaches.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The statement indicates Ms Gray will either have to make significant changes to her report before publication or delay it until after the police inquiry concludes.

Sources close to the inquiry have previously indicated that she was concerned about the prospect of releasing a report that was shorn of some of its key findings.

Officers have not confirmed how many events they are investigating, but reports have suggested it could be as high as eight.

The official inquiry has been long-awaited but its publication was thrown into disarray on Tuesday when Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced that her officers had opened a criminal investigation.

Reactions

1.

On the basis of the statement from the Met Police this morning, it’s hard to see how Sue Gray can publish anything meaningful till the police inquiries are concluded. When she initially decided her report had to be put on hold till the Met had finished their work, she was… — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 28, 2022

2.

I remember when I had to sue the Metropolitan Police so as to be able to prove that the News of the World hacked my phone. Funny old world. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 28, 2022

3.

BREAKING: The Met Police have told @nickeardleybbc they did not ask for a delay to Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties at Downing St, but want minimal reference to the events they're investigating.



More here: https://t.co/cULmW87lto pic.twitter.com/l3mW4KkK6M — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 28, 2022

4.

So the Met Police essentially suppress the Sue Gray report 🙄 Has anyone got a crystal ball to predict the outcome of the eventual police investigation? 🔮



Someone needs to call in Ted Hastings!



Met seeks limits to Sue Gray No 10 parties report https://t.co/WWXpRy3GxB pic.twitter.com/pYKT6si4NH — Adam Vasco (@VascoAdam) January 28, 2022

5.

So the Met is in ‘ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office’ – government department where secrecy and obfuscation rules – and, surprise surprise, Met now wants Sue Gray to make ‘minimal reference’ to Partygate



What would we call this in another country? https://t.co/MobQZlzy4z https://t.co/B654Wv7OZQ — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) January 28, 2022

6.

So the Met has been insisting that minimal reference must be made in Sue Gray’s report to matters which they are investigating.

So in one bound he will be free as the Police probably won’t finalise their investigation for ages & the detail won’t be provided.

🤬 — @elisled2 #FBPE #HopeDiesLast (@elisled2) January 28, 2022

7.

So the Met Police refused to investigate.

Then Sue investigated.

Then Sue found something.

Now the Police are blocking the report.



The Met better be arresting some cabinet ministers for this to be acceptable. https://t.co/aVdnmvG6EI — Cllr Chris Burden (@WulfrunianChris) January 28, 2022

8.

So the MET is responsible for the Sue Gray report delay.



Who announced their own enquiry the day before the expected release of the Gray report.



Coincidence ??? pic.twitter.com/VXUZemDAeP — lostinmatrix (@steve334455) January 28, 2022

9.

So the Met are actively collaborating to cover it up. Having previously refused to investigate. This stinks — Lord Melbury 💰💷⚜️🇬🇧 I simply sign as Melbury (@MJColeman69) January 28, 2022

Related: Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson is ‘the best liar we’ve ever had as PM’