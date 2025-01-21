Hilary Clinton couldn’t contain her laughter during Donald Trump’s inauguration as the new president announced he would be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico.

On Monday, Trump was inaugurated in Washington as his second term as president officially began.

During his inaugural address, the convicted felon revealed some of his immediate plans for his first day in office, such as signing executive orders to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organisation.

But he also revealed one of his more bizarre policies – to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

At this moment, former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton was caught on camera laughing, unable to hide her amusement at what she was hearing.

A video shared online caught the moment, as Trump said: “A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America”.

Clinton can then be seen looking down and chuckling to herself. She was sat next to her husband and former president Bill Clinton who turned to her and simply smiled.

However, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff – all sat in front of her – clearly didn’t see the funny side of what they were hearing.

Hillary Clinton can’t contain her laughter as Trump says he’s changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. pic.twitter.com/FgFR1dd4G6 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 20, 2025

Trump said: “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory.

“The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate, it’s appropriate.”

