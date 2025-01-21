Voters who picked the so-called ‘anti-establishment’ candidate in the US election have been rinsed on social media after Donald Trump packed his inauguration with billionaire tech titans.

Leaders including Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg; Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook; Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai; Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos; and Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, gathered together to symbolise the increasingly close relationship between the tech industry and the new American president.

The industry leaders were originally supposed to sit on the dais – a position of honor where Trump’s family members, former presidents and other high-profile guests when the ceremony was still scheduled to be held outside.

But with the cold weather in Washington on Monday, the inauguration was moved inside the Capitol, scrambling existing seating arrangements, and promoting the tech leaders to positions next to Trump family members and ahead of cabinet nominees.

“Big Tech billionaires have a front row seat at Trump’s inauguration,” posted the Massachusetts senator Elisabeth Warren on X. “They have even better seats than Trump’s own cabinet picks. That says it all.”

Others on social media lampooned those who sided with the ‘anti-establishment’ candidate, saying they had been taken for fools if they thought he would be the one who will “shake up the system”.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

Congrats on defeating the establishment pic.twitter.com/mHrYlmR1Oe — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 20, 2025

Reminder of what a huge sucker you are if you voted for Trump to "shake up the system."



You voted for the people who already have the power and the money.



They're not going to share it. They're going to take more from you. You gave them permission. pic.twitter.com/jFdFoOta2g — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 20, 2025

Trump rants against 'the establishment'. My brother in christ, you're a billionaire, surrounded by billionaire robber barons and you just did a massive crypto scam. You are the establishment, you are the swamp. What a disgusting farce. — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) January 20, 2025

