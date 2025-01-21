People reckon they’ve worked out why Melania Trump chose to wear a wide-rimmed hat for her husband’s presidential inauguration.

On Monday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States for the second time in Washington.

During his inauguration address, he revealed his plans for his first day in office, which included withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

But before he’d even placed his hand on the Bible to be sworn in, there was already a cringe-inducing moment between him and his wife Melania.

She was in attendance, and caught attention for her bold choice of hat, which had a huge, wide rim – and some reckon that this fashion-choice had a very practical use as well.

As Trump walked up to be sworn in as president, he tried to lean in to kiss his wife, but the hat rim was so large that he was unable to plant his lips on her cheek, meaning he ended up just kissing fresh air.

for those wondering why Melania chose to wear that goddamn hat, here's your answer: pic.twitter.com/oF9QvpcwaG — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 20, 2025

Trump was really trying to get to them lips lmaoo pic.twitter.com/8Is8sGi8S8 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) January 20, 2025

Others thought that, on the day Trump becomes president for a second time, Melania looked appropriately dressed for a funeral.

Looks like Melania is appropriately dressed for America's funeral today. pic.twitter.com/UYjoVnjJ9m — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 20, 2025

And some could only see one similarity…

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Difficult to un-see it now really.

Related: Hilary Clinton bursts into laughter as Donald Trump announces Gulf of Mexico name change