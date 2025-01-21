People reckon they’ve worked out why Melania Trump chose to wear a wide-rimmed hat for her husband’s presidential inauguration.
On Monday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States for the second time in Washington.
During his inauguration address, he revealed his plans for his first day in office, which included withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement and renaming the Gulf of Mexico.
But before he’d even placed his hand on the Bible to be sworn in, there was already a cringe-inducing moment between him and his wife Melania.
She was in attendance, and caught attention for her bold choice of hat, which had a huge, wide rim – and some reckon that this fashion-choice had a very practical use as well.
As Trump walked up to be sworn in as president, he tried to lean in to kiss his wife, but the hat rim was so large that he was unable to plant his lips on her cheek, meaning he ended up just kissing fresh air.
Others thought that, on the day Trump becomes president for a second time, Melania looked appropriately dressed for a funeral.
And some could only see one similarity…
Difficult to un-see it now really.
