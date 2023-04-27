Tory hardliner Jonathan Gullis has reprimanded Robert Jenrick over his comments about migrants.

The Red Wall MP said he did not “feel comfortable” with how the cabinet minister talked about the “values” of those trying to reach Britain in small boats.

Jenrick has been accused of using “dog whistle politics” in the speech he made to the Policy Exchange think-tank on Tuesday.

He claimed those crossing the Channel have “completely different lifestyles and values” to people in the UK and tend to settle in “already hyper-diverse areas, undermining the cultural cohesiveness that binds diverse groups together”.

This is evil rhetoric wrapped in posh sophistry. pic.twitter.com/szrE6346DB — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 26, 2023

It comes after home secretary Suella Braverman also said people arriving in the UK in small boats have values which are “at odds with our country”.

Speaking to LBC, Gullis said: “I don’t feel comfortable with the mentioning of the values.

“I don’t think that was appropriate nor was it right.”

‘I don't feel comfortable with the mentioning of the values.’



Tory MP Jonathan Gullis brands Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments about illegal immigrants’ values as not ‘appropriate’ or ‘reasonable'.@IainDale | #CrossQuestion pic.twitter.com/WsPqfrNf3s — LBC (@LBC) April 26, 2023

Related: Allister Heath trolled so hard even Chat GDP got involved