Former prime minister Liz Truss is said to be writing a book.
According to Playbook reports, the ex-PM – who lasted just 49 days in the position (or five more than Brian Clough at Leeds United) – has been in touch with publishers about penning a tome.
Insiders say the book will be “more manifesto than autobiography”, with one saying it will likely be an “ideological polemic”.
It will come on the back of Harry Cole and James Heale’s work, Out of the Blue, which documented the story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.
