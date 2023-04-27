ICYMI — Liz Truss is writing a book… Playbook asked Westminster for title suggestions My mole says Truss has been in contact with publishers over a tome that is "more manifesto than autobiography" pic.twitter.com/29Qi3QdJu8

It will come on the back of Harry Cole and James Heale’s work, Out of the Blue, which documented the story of the unexpected rise and rapid fall of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Insiders say the book will be “more manifesto than autobiography”, with one saying it will likely be an “ideological polemic”.

According to Playbook reports, the ex-PM – who lasted just 49 days in the position (or five more than Brian Clough at Leeds United) – has been in touch with publishers about penning a tome.

Former prime minister Liz Truss is said to be writing a book.

