Allister Heath says Britain has become afflicted by a “hopeless Remainer institutional mind virus” in his latest column.

The Sunday Telegraph editor – who has become accustomed to blaming the failures of 13 years of Tory rule on the ‘failed dogmas of the Leftist elite’ – took a swipe at a “self-serving, righteous cant” for pointing out that Britain is in a pretty feeble state right now.

“We have sinned, and deserve to be punished”, he opined in his (pretty unhinged) op-ed.

“We voted for the Tories, and then, horror of horrors, to leave the EU: we are the 52 per cent, the guilty men and women of Brexit”, he continued.

“We were warned, and didn’t listen: it is us who brought poverty and pay cuts upon the nation, or so the “grown-ups”, the “sensibles”, that whole useless army of “experts”, civil servants, central bankers and assorted technocrats of all parties are desperate for us to believe.”

Yep, that sounds about right!

It didn’t take long for the bizarre column to get ruthlessly trolled on social media.

Mike Galsworthy pointed out that Heath was the man who argued Truss’s budget was the “greatest thing” he’d ever seen.

This is the guy who said the Truss budget was “the greatest I have ever seen.”



Now read that headline again. pic.twitter.com/SWNYJVto4P — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) April 27, 2023

While James O’Brien chipped in with his own contribution:

It is completely impossible to exaggerate the imbecilic absurdity of these people now… pic.twitter.com/17TMUIzZFH — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 27, 2023

Indeed, so brutal has the trolling become that even Chat GDP jumped on the bandwagon.

It’s nice to see there are journalists with integrity still kicking about!

Even ChatGPT refuses to write that. pic.twitter.com/T7Njkzs3sM — Pix3lpro (@pix3lpro) April 27, 2023

Related: Barclay ‘absolutely not’ a bully, Cabinet colleague Cleverly says