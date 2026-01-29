The Green Party have hit their highest ever vote share in a national poll.

The latest polling from Find Out Now has Zack Polanski’s party in second place in 19%, an increase of two percentage points compared to a week ago.

At the same time, Reform have seen their vote share drop by three points to 29% whilst Labour have increased their polling by three points.

Westminster Voting Intention:



RFM: 29% (-3)

GRN: 19% (+2)

LAB: 17% (+3)

CON: 17% (-1)

LDM: 11% (=)

SNP: 3% (=)



Via @FindoutnowUK, 28 Jan.

— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 29, 2026

This isn’t the first time Find Out Now have had the Greens in second, but it is the highest vote share the party have ever record in a national poll.

Find Out Now have regularly had Reform polling higher than other pollsters over the last few months, so for them to drop below 30 per cent may be the latest sign of the party’s popularity stalling.

Reform and Greens being the top two parties in this latest polling comes against the backdrop of the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Greater Manchester constituency is expected to be a battle between the two parties, although Labour still harbour hopes of retaining the seat despite their decision not to let Andy Burnham stand.