The High Court has dismissed a charity’s legal challenge against rules allowing trans people to use the single-sex facilities at Hampstead Heath’s swimming ponds.

Sex Matters had taken legal action against the City of London Corporation, which operates the men’s, ladies’ and mixed bathing ponds in north London.

The charity argued allowing trans people to use the facilities for the gender with which they identify amounted to sex discrimination.

However, Mrs Justice Lieven dismissed the challenge at the High Court on Thursday, saying it is a matter for the county court instead.

Sex Matters had brought the legal challenge off the back of the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex under the 2010 Equality Act.

According to a consultation carried out by the City of London Corporation and published on Thursday, nearly 90% of respondents backed the existing trans-inclusive policy at Hampstead ponds.

Of more than 38,000 respondents, 86 per cent supported the current trans-inclusive access, whilst 90 per cent rejected requiring trans swimmers to use separate changing rooms or have separate swimming sessions.

The results of our consultation on access arrangements @CityCorpHeath bathing ponds have been published. More than 38,000 people took part, with 86 per cent of respondents favouring keeping them as trans-inclusive spaces. Read more: https://t.co/V7OnbHccSl Full report:… pic.twitter.com/Cjwv2WXT9m — City of London (@cityoflondon) January 29, 2026

A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation said: “This case has required significant time and resources, which could otherwise be focused on managing Hampstead Heath as a charity and providing high-quality public services.

“We have now published the results of a consultation on future access arrangements at the heath’s bathing ponds.

“The findings will be presented to City Corporation committees, which will consider them alongside legal duties, equality impact assessments, safeguarding responsibilities and operational considerations.

“In the meantime, the current admission rules will remain in place until a final decision has been made by members.

Trans advocacy group TransLucent said it was “unacceptable taxpayer money” had been “wasted” on the legal challenge.

They said: “Trans inclusion is the norm across the country; now, the government must provide decisive legal clarity, empowering service providers to act inclusively without being held hostage to costly litigation.”