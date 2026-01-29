Matt Goodwin has been accused of deleting a tweet about Manchester after he was selected as Reform’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election.

This week, GB News host and hard-right academic Goodwin was unveiled as Reform’s candidate for the north-west by-election.

Goodwin’s selection has caused much controversy because of his vocal anti-migrant views.

However, some have also accused him of having anti-Manchester views.

This includes Labour, who shared a video of Goodwin saying it was “unfortunate” to be in Manchester, a clip that Reform have reported to the police over claims it is “misleading.”

Now, some have highlighted an old tweet from Goodwin about Manchester that seems to have disappeared from his account.

In the tweet, from 2009, Goodwin writes that he “finds it difficult to believe that Manchester finished above Rome, Madrid and London” in a ranking of the most liveable cities in the world.

Many have shared screenshots of the supposed tweet online, including the Labour Press Office.

I think you accidently deleted this tweet Matt, so reposting here just in case pic.twitter.com/0qBtfwGj3U — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) January 28, 2026

Matt Goodwin is mass deleting tweets. pic.twitter.com/vIoXsLf9BT — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 28, 2026

This week, Reform reported Labour to the police over a video featuring Goodwin appearing to talk about Manchester.

The video shows Goodwin saying: “I was lucky enough or unfortunate enough to be in Manchester a few days ago and the energy in this room is 10 times what it was in Manchester so congratulations.”

Labour took this clip to criticise the Reform candidate for subsequently running in a Manchester constituency, captioning the video “this is what Reform’s latest candidate thinks about where he’s standing to represent.”

Reform have since reported the clip to the police citing “false statement of fact”, the Telegraph reports.

Goodwin has argued the clip had been taken out of context and was misleading. Goodwin claims his comments were directed at the Tory party conference that had taken place in Manchester, instead of the actual city itself.

Reform said in a statement: “The editing deliberately omits this reference, creating a misleading narrative that plainly is intended to influence how voters view Mr Goodwin’s character and candidacy.”

The party said this caused “serious harm” to Goodwin’s candidacy.

Goodwin claimed that Labour breached the Representation of the People’s Act 1983 which bans any “false statement of fact” against a candidate.

If Labour or a party member was found to have breached the act, they could face a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and a three-year ban from holding elective office.

This is far from the most embarrassing video of Goodwin to have done the rounds in recent days though…

On Tuesday, Goodwin, GB News host and hard-right academic, was unveiled as Reform’s candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election, expected to take place on February 26.

Following Labour’s controversial decision to block Andy Burnham from running as their candidate, many believe the seat is now a straight race between Reform UK and the Greens.