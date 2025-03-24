Greenland‘s leaders have united to condemn the planned visits of Second Lady Usha Vance and Mike Waltz, labelling them “highly aggressive” and a “provocation.”

Later this week, Usha Vance, the wife of vice-president JD Vance, is set to make a cultural visit to the island, with Trump’s National Security Adviser Waltz expected to make a separate trip, before joining up with Vance.

The visits come in the wake of Trump’s open calls for the US to take over or purchase the island, which has been controlled by Denmark for some 300 years.

The White House has said Vance’s visit will see her visit historical sites and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race.

Waltz’s trip was confirmed by a source to CBS News, with the New York Times reporting that the visit will take place before the Second Lady’s and will see the adviser joined by Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The pair plan to visit the Pituffik space base, the US military base in Greenland, before joining up with Vance.

Both the outgoing Prime Minister of Greenland, Mute Egede, and the man set to take over from him, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, have condemned the visits though, CNN reports.

Speaking to local newspaper Sermitsiaq, Egede said the visits were a “provocation.”

“Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely. But that time is over.”

Usha Vance is due to visit Greenland this week (Getty)

Addressing Waltz’s planned visit, he said: “What is the security advisor doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us.

He made clear his caretaker government would not meet with the delegation.

Meanwhile, Nielsen said the visit by the US delegation shows a “lack of respect for the Greenlandic people” as it coincides with crucial coalition talks following Greenland’s election earlier this month.

Ever since he was inaugurated as president earlier this year, Trump has repeatedly suggested the US should take control of Greenland, either through military or financial force

Trump argues that the resource-rich territory is vital for the US’s national security.

Following elections in Greenland earlier this month, all of the territory’s political parties united to reject Trump’s advances. The parties all put their names to a joint statement which labelled his calls for a “takeover” of Greenland as “unacceptable.”

Over the weekend, vice president Vance suggested the US could “take more territorial interest” in Greenland, and hit out at Denmark for “not doing its job” in controlling the territory.

