Greenland has issued a clear message to Donald Trump and the US by electing the centre-right opposition who told him “we are not for sale.”

Official results show a surprise win for the Democratic Party, who have claimed just under 30 per cent of the vote.

The outcome is a blow for Trump’s vocal ambitions of Greenland becoming part of the US. Democratic Party leader Jens Frederik Nielsen has been an outspoken critic of foreign interference and Trump’s suggestion that America could purchase Greenland.

On the eve of the election, Nielsen had told Sky News the electorate had the chance to send Trump a “clear message that we are not for sale.”

He continued: “We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope.”

The Democratic Party are in favour of Greenland gaining independence from Denmark, but they want this to happen gradually.

Another opposition party, Naleraq, finished in second. They want independence to happen much faster and for Greenland to forge closer ties with the US, the BBC reports.

The results from Greenland last night



The democrats, who favor keeping relations with Denmark (with independence eventually) won the election in a major upset – surging 20 points from the last election



They were vocally anti-Trump in the campaign pic.twitter.com/xMGBxPhk3T — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦 (@MappingFL) March 12, 2025

Greenland rejects the populist Trump supporting party at the elections with a big fuck off.



Trump is now electoral kryptonite for all international political parties.



There's always a silver lining 😊 — Julie Street 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Juliest101) March 12, 2025

Last week, Trump reiterated his desire for the US to acquire Greenland for “national security and international security.”

He told Congress: “I think we’re gonna get it, one way or another we’re gonna get it.”

Well, maybe you should hold your fire on that one Mr President.

