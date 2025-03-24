Donald Trump has demanded that a portrait of him in Colorado is taken down immediately because it is “truly the worst.”

The US president hit out at British artist Sarah Boardman for the painting, which currently hangs in Colorado’s State Capitol.

Trump claimed the portrait was “purposefully distorted” in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

He wrote: “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

Trump went on to say that Boardman’s portrait of former president Barack Obama was “wonderful” but that “the one of me is truly the worst.”

“She [Boardman] must have lost her talent as she got older,” he added.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.”

The painting of Trump has been on display in the State Capitol since 2019, so it’s unclear what prompted the Republican to suddenly complain about it this.

Trump appealed to “radical left governor Jared Polis” for the painting to be taken down, claiming that “many people from Colorado have called and written to complain” and are “actually angry about it.”

“Jared should be ashamed of himself,” Trump concluded.

Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama,… pic.twitter.com/NIUxU4Ybu8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 24, 2025

Of course, after Trump posted about the portrait, this just drew more people’s attention to it, and many have shared it as a result.

Definitely, 100 per cent, do not do this…

Absolutely dying. both that Trump is so clearly bothered by this that he couldn't resist posting about, and at how objectively bad the portrait is pic.twitter.com/SHNwWeBXKy — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 24, 2025

BREAKING: Trump is having a full-blown meltdown on Truth Social—this time over a painting of him displayed at the Colorado State Capitol. He’s lashing out at the governor, claiming the portrait is “distorted.”



It’d be a real shame if everyone saw it… and shared it. pic.twitter.com/NS8iSr4pjs — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 24, 2025

BREAKING: This portrait of Donald Trump in Colorado’s capitol building just set Trump off on a tirade on Truth Social. Trump would HATE it if this photo went viral. pic.twitter.com/k3QKhTwmDS — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) March 24, 2025

Donald Trump is furious about a portrait of him hanging in Colorado’s State Capitol, calling it 'the worst' and claiming it 'was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.'



Trump is such a petty, insecure baby. pic.twitter.com/M0Zk1X1LdI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2025

Related: Petition to cancel Trump’s second state visit to UK hits 200,000 signatures