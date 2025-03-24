The Netflix series Adolescence has had the nation gripped but as it drew to a close, the director revealed there is a hidden meaning behind the show’s heartbreaking ending.

The four part drama has gained praise from audience and critics alike, with some claiming its the best they’ve seen in years.

Stephen Graham was at the helm alongside acting newcomer Owen Cooper as they told the heartbreaking story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a girl in his class.

Cooper’s character, baby-faced Jamie Miller is arrested and charged with murder, with Ashley Walters playing Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe overseeing the investigation.

Viewers see Jamie unravel and reveal his darkest thoughts, while also showing the impact of the crime Jamie has committed on his family and his school.

The final episode of Adolescence starts 13 months after Jamie is dragged into the police station for questioning.

Stephen’s character Eddie celebrated his 50th birthday as he battled to treat the day as normal with his wife and daughter amid the chaos of the last year and with Jamie’s court hearing looming.

Jamie confesses he was the person who stabbed classmate Katie and told his father he will plead guilty in the final moments of the show.

The harrowing scene is accompanied by the song, Through the Eyes of a Child by Aurora.

Its lyrics describe the loss of a childlike soul and in a haunting twist, the song is performed by Katie. It is the only time viewers hear Katie’s voice in the whole series.

Director, Philip Barantini discovered Katie actress Emilia Holliday could sing and so asked her to perform the lead vocals for the final moments of the show.

He told Netflix’s Tudum: “The voice in the score is Katie’s voice. Katie is a part of the whole series. Her presence is always there.”

Though the show is not based on a true story, its plot rings true in society today and Stephen, who co-created and wrote the series emphasised that the series shares an ‘ordinary family’s worst nightmare’.

He said: “I really just wanted to shine a light on it, and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?'”

