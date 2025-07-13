In the early hours of the morning on July 5, Jeremy Corbyn won a staunch victory in Islington North, the north London seat he has held for 11 elections. “We have shown what kinder, gentler and more sensible, more inclusive politics can bring about,” he declared to optimistic supporters in a cosy community hall.

Just 20 minutes down the road, Keir Starmer also won his seat in Holborn and St Pancras with a reduced majority, thanks to a local pro-Palestine activist. “It is now time for us to deliver,” he said, bleakly knowing his challenge was only going to get tougher.

Since then, Sir Keir’s popularity has plummeted to a historic low (take a breath): winter fuel cuts angered pensioners; lack of action in the Middle East has vexed minorities; welfare cuts have infuriated the disabled; U-turn after U-turn have moved a nerve in all Brits; freebie scandals have made people seem Labour are ‘just the same as the last lot’; action on illegal immigration has hardly moved; and petty, little playground fueds in No 10 have not help build a positive agenda.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has been feeding hope into the ears of many. While the PM grapples with internal chaos and external distrust, Corbyn believes he has quietly built a coalition of the disillusioned – young activists, trade unionists, anti-war campaigners, and those simply tired of compromise politics. He wants his new party, though small in machinery, to be rich in message: principled, persistent, and fiercely unafraid to say what Labour no longer will.

Zarah Sultana, who quit the PLP to join the project, said “campaigners across the country have come together” to help grow the party. From Liverpool to Brighton, she hopes local groups, once fractured, can rally under a shared cause. And where Labour offers caution, it is hoped, Corbyn offers conviction. Supporters see that the movement is no longer just about nostalgia; it’s about direction.

Jonathan Brady/PA

Insiders view funding as a key challenge for the new party. The London Economic understands Independent MPs are closely watching Unite’s stagnant relationship with Labour and see a potential opportunity to secure donations from the union.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, was joined by Jeremy Corbyn over the weekend at the Durham Miners’ Gala. “Change never comes from the top. In our history, it was always campaigns from outside Parliament that made the real changes. Change is on the way,” the Islington MP teased during his speech.

Another problem could be antisemitism. This was an issue for local groups during the general election. For example, in parts of Manchester and Birmingham, some campaigners reported internal disputes over candidate selections and public messaging, with accusations of racism resurfacing.

However, public interest isn’t seen as an obstacle. A recent poll by More in Common revealed a new left political party could secure 10 per cent of the vote, primarily taking votes from both Labour and the Greens – a position Reform UK was in before the general election. And a separate YouGov poll said nearly one in five Brits would consider voting for the party.

And, supporters are already eyeing up specific seats: the former Labour leader held an event in Wes Streeting’s constituency in Ilford North hours after announcing that he would help to create a new movement.

If Jeremy Corbyn’s wishes come true, his party will continue to galvanise grassroots energy while expanding its reach beyond traditional Labour heartlands in a bid to move the polls enough for No 10 to somewhat disengage with Nigel Farage’s populist rhetoric and focus on more progressive policies.

Keir Starmer was convinced he closed the curtain on Corbyn but the audience didn’t leave. This comeback could go down in history. Only time will tell.