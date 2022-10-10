German Christmas markets could be lost from some cities forever on the back of Brexit.

The Yorkshire Post is reporting that the famed market in Millennium Square, Leeds, is likely to be cancelled indefinitely due to the costs of work and travel visas, which make it untenable.

Other ‘red tape’ issues are also leading to bottlenecks.

As a non-EU member, the UK also requires participants to apply and pay for ‘carnets’ for the temporary import of all the stands, vehicles and equipment associated with the market.

On top of that, all meat products (Wurst, cured meats etc) imported would require a Food Health Certificate, commonly called a ‘veterinary certificate’, as a vet has to do the inspection.

What a shame.

