Grant Shapps has reportedly offered to volunteer as a caretaker prime minister in the event that the party gets rid of Liz Truss.

The prime minister has moved to restore order after a bruising few weeks which have seen the Conservatives slump to record lows in the polls.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena have all written articles calling on the party to unite around the new prime minister or risk ending up in opposition.

Cabinet ministers are planning to ambush the prime minister in a meeting on Tuesday to demand she rules out raising benefits in line with wages rather than inflation, according to the Sunday Times.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, a long-time ally of Truss, is reported to have put her chances of survival at “only 40-60” on Monday, though he denied the remarks.

Another report featured particularly harsh words for Michael Gove, with the former Cabinet minister branded “sadistic” after he helped force the chancellor’s humiliating U-turn on tax at the party’s annual conference.

News that Shapps has offered his name up as caretaker PM has stirred controversy on social media, with David Lammy calling for a general election.

Can we just have a General Election please our democracy is not a game of pass the parcel. https://t.co/o4VCDmujdh — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 9, 2022

Others were similarly less than impressed:

It's rumoured Grant Shapps is offering to become the 4th Tory PM in 3 years. Also the 5th, 6th and 7th. — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 9, 2022

Grant Shapps?

*exhausted sigh*

Sure, fuck it why not.. — GBAlpha (@goatboyalpha) October 9, 2022

Rumour is Grant Shapps has offered himself as a caretaker PM. (SkyNews)



The man who allegedly embellished his own Wikipedia entry & then said it couldn't have been him, because he "was elsewhere"?



Give up! Just hold a #GeneralElection, people. There's no way around it. — TheBossRoss 🇪🇺 🧶 ❄ 📷 4x💉 (@BettinaSRoss1) October 9, 2022