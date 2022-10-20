Move over Fast Show, we have a new contender for the funniest political sketch show.

Germany’s public-service broadcaster ARD turned its gaze towards London this week as a political crisis engulfed Westminster.

In an eventful 24 hours, the home secretary was forced to resign before the chief whip and the deputy chief whip were rumoured to have gone too.

Arguments were breaking out left right and centre in Whitehall, and at one point Craig Whittaker was reported to have said: “I am fucking furious and I don’t give a fuck any more.”

It fell to Annette Dittert to convey the news to the German audience, and boy did she do a good job of it:

Related: Elevenses: Taking Back Control