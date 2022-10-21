The papers speculate about the successor to the nation’s shortest-serving Prime Minister.

The i and the Financial Times lead on the shortest premiership stint in Downing Street’s history, while Metro dubs Ms Truss “the worst PM we’ve ever had”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



THE WORST PM WE'VE EVER HAD



🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history



🔴 UK's shortest serving Premier in history

🔴 Now Boris Planning to make a comeback

The Guardian calls it “the bitter end”.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 October 2022: The bitter end pic.twitter.com/fYxyzOB7bi — The Guardian (@guardian) October 20, 2022

The Independent and the Daily Mirror push for a general election.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express report on a speculated Boris Johnson comeback.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'#TomorrowsPapersToday



'Boris Johnson tells Tories: I can save party from election wipeout'

Front page – He couldn't could he … Will Boris bounce back to No 10?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/w87NsUSUCf pic.twitter.com/GgKMgbecNK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 20, 2022

The Daily Mail adds the former PM will be up against Rishi Sunak in a competition for the top job.

And the Daily Star says its lettuce has outlasted “Liz”.

