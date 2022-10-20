Boris Johnson could replicate his hero Winston Churchill’s parliamentary record by running for a second term as Prime Minister.

The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip says he will put his hat in the ring because he believes it is a matter of “national interest”, The Times has been told.

The former PM, who only left office six weeks ago, is taking soundings from friends but is said to believe he can turn the Conservative Party around.

Several Tory MPs are already suggesting that he should replace Truss, who quit this afternoon after 44 days in office.

EXCLUSIVE:



I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest



He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interesthttps://t.co/SuApE3RmIr — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss stepped down today after a chaotic few weeks in government which saw the Chancellor sacked and Home Secretary resign.

According to bookmakers, Rishi Sunak leads the way as the clear favourite to replace her at 8/13 with Sky Bet.

Penny Mordaunt follows behind at 2/1 to be the next Tory leader, with Ben Wallace 9/1 and Kemi Badenoch further back at 16/1 Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is 18/1 to make a sensational comeback at No.10.

Sunak was of course the person that Truss beat in the final round of the Tory leadership election earlier this year.

Sir Graham Brady has hinted that the Tory membership will be given a say in the vote, which could open the door for Boris.

