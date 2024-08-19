The majority of journeys from London City Airport can be reached in under six hours by train, new analysis by the New Economics Foundation thinktank (NEF) has revealed.

The airport, which is based in the Royal Docks to the east of the city, is looking to expand its capacity from 6.5 million to 9 million passengers a year by putting on more weekend and early morning flights.

But new analysis has revealed that many of the flights could be surplus to requirement if passengers chose to use more sustainable modes of transport.

NEF research found that destinations served by the airport were mostly in mainland Europe and domestic routes in the UK that could be reached easily by train.

It found that 43.7 per cent of the airport’s destinations could be reached in under five hours, 54.1 per cent in under six and 66.2 per cent in under eight.

The most popular routes – including Amsterdam, which made up 15 per cent of the airport’s flights in 2023 and Edinburgh, which made up 10 per cent – can be reached quickly by train: Amsterdam takes four hours and Edinburgh four hours and 20 minutes.

Dr Alex Chapman, a senior economist at the NEF, said: “The new government is keen to cut planning red tape and get the country building, but not all proposals are made equal. New developments can’t come at the expense of the climate or low-income communities.

“The proposed expansion of London City airport fails on both tests. Indeed, the proposed expansion directly contravenes the advice of the Climate Change Committee – an expert group created by the last Labour government. Our analysis shows that expansion will not only make it harder for the UK to meet its climate commitments, but it will also offer little to no economic benefit, all while damaging the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of people who live nearby.”

A London City airport spokesperson said: “This planning application includes no increase in the number of annual flights permitted, no new infrastructure and – a UK airport first – that only cleaner, quieter, new-generation aircraft will be allowed to fly in any extended periods.

“Our proposals would create over 2,000 jobs, contribute over £700m to London’s economy and improve connectivity for passengers.”

