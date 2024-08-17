Nigel Farage claimed a £32,000 all-expense paid trip to America was to “represent Clacton on the world stage’ in the MPs’ register of interests.

The Reform UK man, who has been barely seen in Essex since winning a seat in parliament in July, has been revealed to be the highest-earning MPs in parliament after he updated his earnings.

It shows that he is paid £97,928.40 a month by broadcaster GB News for 32 hours of work, while he made £4,000 on Cameo, a platform on which well-known people record personalised videos for paying customers, and £4,000 a month writing articles for the Daily Telegraph.

The list shows that investor Christopher Harborne donated £32,836 to Mr Farage to visit Donald Trump in the US, after the former president had been shot at earlier this year.

The description for this donation states: “To support a friend who was almost killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage.”

It has prompted widespread mockery online:

Nigel Farage says his £32,000 all expenses paid trip to visit Trump in the US, courtesy of a multi-million pound Reform UK donor, was in order "to represent Clacton on the world stage" pic.twitter.com/UwPz9dmupE — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 16, 2024

