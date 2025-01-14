Elon Musk should be treated as a “national enemy” of the UK over his recent attacks on Keir Starmer, a former Labour leader has declared.

Neil Kinnock has urged supporters of all parties to denounce Elon Musk after he launched a series of vicious and personal attacks on British politicians, including Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips.

The tech billionaire has spent months intervening in UK democracy via his social media platform, X. Most notably, he has slammed the prime minister’s response to last summer’s riots, his economic policies and, more recently, the grooming gangs scandal.

Keir Starmer last week hit back at Donald Trump’s new efficiency tsar, saying he had “crossed a line” by personally attacking Jess Phillips for calling her a “rape genocide apologist” and saying she should be imprisoned.

Following his comments, the Met Police told the safeguarding minister she shouldn’t go out in public alone and tightened her security.

Now, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who led his party for nine years until 1992, has urged politicians to unite against Mr Musk.

He told BBC Radio 4: “Trump has given Musk official status. He is going to be in charge, together with another guy, of a federal government department, and that’s on top of being the most powerful private individual in human history, as well as being the world’s richest man.

“He’s gunning for Keir and he’s got to be resisted, and I don’t think that should be limited to Labour supporters.

“I think that when somebody has very clearly declared antagonism on this level to the prime minister of the United Kingdom, he should be regarded as a national enemy.”

