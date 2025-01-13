With growing populations, altering demographics and rapid urbanisation, public safety experts are having to get creative about the increasing standards that are expected. From the tensa barrier to pedestrian flow modelling software, innovation is needed.

Some cities experience seasonal changes to their population, in particular tourist destinations or those that hold festivals and events. This article looks at the emerging technology and newest solutions to tackle these issues and keep the public safe.

The Role of Retractable Barriers

Traditional static barriers often prove cumbersome and visually intrusive, and their rigidity has proven to hinder adaptability in dynamic urban settings. While it’s true that when spaced 1,200mm apart, even hefty bollards will not restrict the flow of traffic – but what if you need to?

To turn bollards into complete obstructions (i.e. for people, not just vehicles), retractable barriers, like the tensa barrier, became a popular solution – particularly in overcrowded airports. These systems deploy swiftly and efficiently when needed, meaning they can adapt to the circumstance and not restrict the flow of foot traffic unnecessarily.

Hydraulic bollards are a good example of introducing flexibility to high-security zones that want to prevent vehicles. They can retract using hydraulics to allow through VIPs, suppliers or security, for example.

In a time where there’s both a growing need to minimise visual pollution, while tackling the demand for higher public security standards, retractable barriers have become important.

The Influence of Smart Technologies

Smart technology forms the core of the next-generation urban security system. “Smart” here simply refers to the use of data, inputs and/or internet connectivity. So, on the topic of barriers, this could mean being deployed whenever the sensors detect traffic is too high and needs to be throttled. But, the use cases are more far-reaching.

Advanced sensor networks are now deployed throughout urban areas, and CCTV cameras equipped with AI analytics are just one example. London has more cameras per square mile than anywhere in the world, and some of these cameras may identify suspicious behaviour and track patterns.

Acoustic sensors identify sounds, and as Machine Learning gets better, it can pick out anti-social behaviour like a smashed car window. There’s no reason why these cannot be used to reinforce a neighbourhood watch and alert the local bobby (the current government are pushing for each neighbourhood to have its own dedicated officer). Environmental sensors can monitor air quality and identify toxic spills, sending automated warning alerts out.

Historical crime data (the pool of which is further increased thanks to IoT smart tech) is now analyzed to pinpoint high-risk zones. Predictive models help anticipate potential threats, meaning even the human-led reponses can be fasteer. This proactive approach also allows for better resource deployment, minimising the potential for false alarms (or increasing them, depending on how well the technology is used). Smart lighting systems are also improving safety, adjusting light levels based on needs, which is also an environmental benefit.

New Approaches to Crowd Management

In the past few years, we’ve had plenty of crowd management disasters. From the US Astroworld festival to the Itaewon Halloween tragedy. Those events were examples of just how quickly things turn dangerous, but they also taught us lessons about how important control is.

Modelling software is now used to optimise public space design. The simulations of pedestrian flow are getting increasingly accurate, and this tech identifies bottlenecks before they occur – or, purposely introduces bottlenecks (like when leaving a football stadium) to prevent crowd surges or overflowing local public transport.

Digital signage has also done wonders in guiding people to reduce overlap and hanging around. Not only do these systems provide real-time information to show the public, they can also collect information to help inform better design.

Sustainable Infrastructure for Safer Cities

Seeing as it’s a core national goal, urban safety must integrate with sustainability. Not only does this help achieve net zero, it simply means the approach is going to be used for longer, which can improve its ROI (or decrease its annual cost).

Durable eco-friendly materials are a current focus, helping improve the longevity of urban infrastructure – and thus improving the longevity of its security features.

Another focus, particularly in light of the 15-minute city, is well-designed pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. These are hugely important in reducing CO2 emissions by making walking and cycling less awkward. And, what we have recently realised, is that to promote cycling, it needs to be safer. This was a key pain point for commuters, many of which do not feel safe on make-shift cycle lanes that are painted on the road inconsistently.

The future of urban safety relies on a holistic approach, tying in technology and sustainability with a collaborative approach. Taking inspiration from societies overseas is one of the most important sources of not just in inspiration, but real-world feedback to see the results of public safety projects.