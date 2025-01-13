Elon Musk has become even more unpopular in the UK following his interventions on child grooming gangs.

The Tesla billionaire has spent the first few weeks of 2025 sharing libellous content from Tommy Robinson and calling for the far-right activist to be released from prison.

He then suggested Jess Phillips, the UK’s safeguarding minister, should take his place, calling her a “witch” and a “rape genocide apologist”.

New YouGov polling has found that he has become even more unpopular than he was on the back of the remarks, with 71 per cent of Brits holding an unfavourable opinion of him.

Favourable: 20% (+2 from Nov 2024)

Unfavourable: 71% (+7)

As Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov points out, Reform UK voters are even turning on him after he called on Nigel Farage to step down as leader.

Forty-one per cent have an unfavourable view of him compared to 26 per cent the last time such polling was conducted.

Just 51 per cent now have a favourable view on the X owner.

Even Reform voters are now turning against him pic.twitter.com/qSa4ZAblEe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 13, 2025

